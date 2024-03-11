Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Doximity by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,656,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Doximity by 21.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 16.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Doximity by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 368,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Doximity by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

