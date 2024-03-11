Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,956.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,869,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,346 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 938,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 653,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 508,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,868 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $48.64.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

