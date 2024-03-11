Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,998 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

LivaNova stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 167.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

