Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,154 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 88.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MD. UBS Group began coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

NYSE MD opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $759.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

