Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,028 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

BAPR stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $184.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

