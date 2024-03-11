Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $32.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $367.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

