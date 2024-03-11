Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.40 Million in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHYL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYL opened at $34.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

