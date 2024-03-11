Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $129,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $68.10 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $48.75 and a one year high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.9607 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

