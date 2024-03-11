Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,317,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $72.71 on Monday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $69.93 and a 12-month high of $89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.27.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

