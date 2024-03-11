Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,351 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 69.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $85.66 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $87.14. The stock has a market cap of $743.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
