Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,734 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $56.36 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

