Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,834 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLBE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $33.70 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

