Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,998 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $144.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.13. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.17 and a 1-year high of $177.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $348.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JJSF

About J&J Snack Foods

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.