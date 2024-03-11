Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 38,644 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 656.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $3,162,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in XPEL by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in XPEL by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.85.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 13.32%. XPEL’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

