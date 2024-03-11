Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 47,824 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the third quarter valued at $1,461,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in UGI by 142.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 197,594 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in UGI by 85.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 69,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 30.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 571,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 132,450 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 149.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 45,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

