Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $48,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 593,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 260,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 286,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 252,961 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXS opened at $61.18 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

