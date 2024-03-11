Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,189 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

PMAR opened at $36.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88.

About Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

