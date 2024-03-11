Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 112,596 Shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 85,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. lifted its stake in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 59,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of QAI stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $643.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $31.35.

IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

