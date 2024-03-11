Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 308,017 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,017 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.84.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

