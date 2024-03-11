Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,862 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTBD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 44,576 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,418,000.

PTBD opened at $20.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

