Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 49,638 Shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,638 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AB High Yield ETF were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AB High Yield ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $683,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,103,000.

AB High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYFI opened at $36.57 on Monday. AB High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61.

AB High Yield ETF Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.