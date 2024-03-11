Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,824 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 442,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $451,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $440,000.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $31.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98.

About Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

