EPAM Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $10.76 Per Share (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for EPAM Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat expects that the information technology services provider will earn $10.76 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $7.74 per share.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EPAM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.57.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $309.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,556,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 34,003 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

