Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vermilion Energy Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

NYSE:VET opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0888 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 99.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

