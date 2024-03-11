Exco Technologies Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Exco Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:XTC opened at C$7.35 on Monday. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of C$6.88 and a 52-week high of C$8.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$156.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.60 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exco Technologies will post 0.7200393 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

