Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.21 on Monday. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

