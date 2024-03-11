Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Exponent were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 11.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 24.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EXPO. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $80.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.68. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.94.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.44%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

