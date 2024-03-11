F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $292,001,000 after acquiring an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in F5 by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 959 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 2.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $54,887,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 166.7% in the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 10.8% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,251 shares of company stock worth $1,892,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $192.93 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

