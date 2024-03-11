Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.4 %

FAST stock opened at $75.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $76.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $7,289,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

