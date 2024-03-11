First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.71.

Shares of FSLR opened at $161.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.55. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $125,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

