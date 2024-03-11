Fmr LLC Acquires 7,926 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Fmr LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,095.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $10.01 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $693.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 361.76, a quick ratio of 361.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on KREF shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

