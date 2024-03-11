Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 434.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,709 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

