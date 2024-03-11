Fmr LLC Buys 18,458 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,522,000 after purchasing an additional 125,407 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,166,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,700,000 after purchasing an additional 424,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $54.91 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

