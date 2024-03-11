Fmr LLC Buys 24,264 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO opened at $86.28 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

