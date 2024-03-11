Fmr LLC Buys 275,125 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 852.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,125 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 7,025.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,348 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $16,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,253 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE JBI opened at $14.58 on Monday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.01 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,153,841 shares of company stock worth $15,388,376 over the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

