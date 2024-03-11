Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,163,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,458 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 478,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPI. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI opened at $262.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.21 and a 200 day moving average of $271.35. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.33 and a 52-week high of $310.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.86 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.87 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

