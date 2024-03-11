Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,461,842 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,155,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,943.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,686 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.79. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $20.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

