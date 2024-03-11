Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 851,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 295,300 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 102,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $88,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 64,072,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,605,000 after buying an additional 19,404,902 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 235.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 115,933 shares during the period. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBD shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.