Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZIMV. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,672,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,555,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,230,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,358,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

ZIMV opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $476.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.21. ZimVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

