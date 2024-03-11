Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in IDT by 81.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in IDT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in IDT during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IDT by 175.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

IDT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $37.38 on Monday. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $940.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.

IDT Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDT

In other IDT news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $100,592.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,913. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

