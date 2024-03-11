Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,389,000 after purchasing an additional 278,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,313,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000,000 after purchasing an additional 735,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,599,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,014,000 after purchasing an additional 29,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $161.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.63. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $168.44.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

