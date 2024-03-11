Fmr LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.38 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

