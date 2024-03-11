Fmr LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.22 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

