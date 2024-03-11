Fmr LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $182.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $185.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.70.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

