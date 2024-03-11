Fmr LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 129.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,098,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,671 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.52.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $139.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.62. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,675,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,376.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,180 shares of company stock worth $35,545,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

