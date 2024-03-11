Fmr LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,931 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 6.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 32.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

KD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kyndryl stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

