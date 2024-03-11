Fmr LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WES opened at $34.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.