Fmr LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 26,362 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,806 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $152,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.