Fmr LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 10,280.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 642,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 636,381 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sabre alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 63.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $2.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.89 million. Research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SABR. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sabre

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.