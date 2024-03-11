Fmr LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,962 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 74.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 97.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KRC stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KRC

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

